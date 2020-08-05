Editor, the Advocate:
Back to classroom now, later? President Trump, Governor Abbott, CDC, 65% of those polled, and several neighboring school districts think back to class is the right approach.
Since the last virtual classroom session, dropouts have increased. Most children want back in the classroom. Parents, grandparents are not trained educators, therefore it cannot be expected that all will do it the same way.
Professional teachers want back in the classroom where they can work their magic. Sports, band, ROTC, music, art, labs done virtually seem to lose something in the experience.
State funding may be in jeopardy? It will again cost a lot to issue virtual training aids and then collect them back. Money that could be used for thermometers and sanitation.
So, why are the students not headed back to the classroom? School superintendent, Mr. Shepherd, and Dr. McNeill believe postponing it will be better and allow time to prep the classrooms. It is unclear what needs to be done that wasn’t done since March?
Our elected school board has been unusually quiet. Except for emergency powers for COVID-19. Back to school date is not an emergency, it is an elected school board’s decision. There is always “a chance” for a major outbreak, evidenced several times locally in our medical care facilities. There are no guarantees, so take temperatures, provide sanitation, space the students out, and trust our educators in the schools.
Schools and churches were some of the first institutions in any community. Our forefathers recognized the need for uniform instruction by trained educators. Open the classrooms now.
Luther Hairell, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.