Editor, the Advocate:
Victoria County Precinct 4 has been fortunate to have Commissioner Clint Ives serving our community. He has done the job that we have trusted him to do and is passionate about improving our part of the county.
He is involved – with his family; local Little Leagues; Industrial ISD Education Foundation; our county, city and state officials and with precinct residents’ concerns.
He has always responded promptly with calls of concerns from us and to find a workable solution. We appreciate his involvement in improving miles and miles of county roads and bridges, building partnerships with funding sources, and addressing the needs and expectation of his citizens, both rural and urban. He has provided up-to-date posting of precinct activities and alerts, including a week-ending summary of all his crews’ accomplishments.
Clint Ives is an excellent County Commissioner. He has earned our continued support. Vote Clint Ives for Victoria County Commissioner Precinct 4.
Jim and Carole Kolle, Inez
