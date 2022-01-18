Editor, the Advocate:
Election season is upon us once again. Signs and posters are going up all over the county and this is the time when candidates are being endorsed for public office.
I am proudly recommending and endorsing Clint Ives for re-election as County Commissioner for Precinct 4.
He not only has the experience and knowledge that is needed for this position, but he is also very visible and accessible to the people in Precinct 4.
Clint has always responded promptly to my calls and text messages. I appreciate a public servant who is responsive to his constituents. Clint is a good man and is well deserving of your vote.
Tom Pitchford, Inez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.