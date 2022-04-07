Editor, the Advocate:
Michael Cloud was one of 193 Republicans who voted against capping the price of life-saving insulin. Can someone get him to answer this question? Michael, how does this vote square with your publicly professed Christian values?
George Schwarz, Victoria
Good question George....I assume we will be able to ask Mr.Cloud that questions and others at his open house on April 12, 2022, 11:30-1:30 at his downtown location. That's the question I keep hearing from republicans and democrats. Then we can also ask about his NATO vote. Let's make it a packed house where we can ask our questions in a respectful manner.
