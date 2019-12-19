Editor, the Advocate:
The Industrial Cobra Volleyball Team wants to thank our families, friends, and fans for helping us achieve our goal of winning the 3-A State Championship. Your support and encouragement throughout the season enabled us to remain focused and to put forth the effort needed in our quest. We are grateful to our coaches for guiding us this season and to Industrial I.S.D. for providing us the opportunity to pursue excellence. We are proud to represent our community and are thrilled to reign as the State Champions! Enjoy celebrating with us!
It’s great to be an Industrial Cobra!
Kylann Griffith and Rachel Spacek, Cobra volleyball team seniors, Edna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.