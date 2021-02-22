Editor, the Advocate:
I wish to vehemently protest the choice of a guest column by the invidious Oliver North. Not only is he a convicted felon who traded with the Contras in Iran in violation of our national laws, he is also a morally bankrupt person who attempted to help keep the NRA from being held legally responsible for its crimes by becoming its president. Any opinion he espouses must be looked at with extreme skepticism and disgust. Please do not print any of his columns again.
Lynn Gallager-Vallejo, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.