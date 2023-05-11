Editor, the Advocate:
I just read Keith Kohn's column titled "Who is supporting the School Board Challengers?"
He proceeds to infer that B.J. Nelson and Rick Jones are not honest or forthcoming in their answer to the question of "Is your campaign being supported or funded by any outside group, such as Freedom Over Fear, Citizens Unite or Moms for Liberty?"
They replied that they are not funded by outside groups but by friends with exception of check to each from Victoria Realtors. Victoria Realtors do not endorse anyone but give a check to one person in each race. BJ Nelson and Rick Jones received these checks, I think $1,000.
Mr. Kohn proceeded to list me, my husband, Dale Zuck, Tracey Hanes, Gay Patek and Diana Hawes who gave checks for $100 to $500. But strangely no persons listed who supported Tami Keeling or Bret Baldwin. My husband gave Bret Baldwin a check also.
Why is it that this column is written as if some nefarious groups supported BJ and Rick? We are all supporters of each candidate and have said so over and over again. No secrets here. I even wrote columns on Rick and B.J.
No one seems to mind when VISD spent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars supporting their bonds years ago and papered the city with expensive leaflets and signs.
I paid for my donation by working, what a concept. I don't care who wrote checks to Tami or Bret, it is none of my business.
Barbara Breazeale, Victoria