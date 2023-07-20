Editor, the Advocate:
A recent column by hardcore Republican ideologue Ben Shapiro illustrated the blatant hypocrisy and tunnel vision of the GOP and shows in stark detail that he’s just another sycophantic member of the Trump cult.
Ben’s “logic” posits that Trump’s indictment (in the documents case) sets a dangerous precedent — that Donald Trump, if reelected, can prosecute Biden (tit for tat) to satisfy his vindictive bloodlust, even though it was independent counsel Jack Smith’s decision to prosecute Trump, not Biden’s.
Of course, Fox News would have blamed Joe Biden (who else?). Shapiro conveniently ignores the even more dangerous precedent it would set were Trump to be let off for his crimes — that any president in the future can do anything he wants without legal consequences.
More indictments are likely on the way, Shapiro. Remember Jan. 6? Oh, yes, I almost forgot — that was just a “peaceful love fest.”
No party of law and order would put its president above the law — even a “very stable genius” like The Donald.
Even without an indictment, however, Trump’s sick, paranoid mind would still drive him into a vendetta against Biden if elected. After all, accuse or charge Trump with anything and you incur his “righteous wrath.” Shapiro knows this all too well.
The rest of America, better informed, are relieved that the Department of Justice is finally working properly — under Bill Barr the same DOJ was corrupted into a protective racket for Trump.
Recognize, Shapiro, that in the real world, Trump’s crimes, constant lies and wretched narcissistic (mis)behavior are not fake news, but all too real. His radicalized party is plundering us into totalitarianism by (among other things) not accepting the results of democratic elections and raising havoc if their candidates lose. A tactic right out of Putin’s playbook.
Those Republicans running against Trump next year do so because they realize that his detestable character, dishonesty and amorality are hurting their party’s chances. They believe the only important thing anymore in candidates is electability (ie. giving MAGA what they demand) — not honesty or integrity — all of which went out the door with Trump.
They ignore the fact the radicalized Donald Trump fan base only wants radicalized candidates (guess who?).
God bless America — the current democratic one. Not a demagogic dystopian one under a second Trump term.
Mark A. Walters, Victoria