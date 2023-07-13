Editor, the Advocate:
What foundations was this nation and its system of government established upon? A quick look at documented history and founding documents should answer this question.
The Declaration of Independence references God four times: as nature's God; then as Creator; and as Supreme Judge of the world. All are capitalized, as in the Christian faith all references to God are capitalized signifying honor. The famous last line, "… we mutually pledge to each other our lives, fortunes and sacred honor" is prefaced by "… with firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence."
Most have heard of the Mayflower Compact and its Christian references, but at Jamestown, the first settlement, Rev. Robert Hunt invoked a covenant when founded. The founding constitutions of every colony referenced God.
The debates at the Constitutional Convention were so divisive that Benjamin Franklin rose up to remind the delegates of the constant prayers and reliance upon God during the war and how that same deference was absent. This led to opening the next sessions with prayer. Modern history proclaims him as a deists, as well as Jefferson, who said Christianity is the only religion that can stand up in a court of law. He also wanted to use public funds to finance missionaries to the Indians. These examples cause me to wonder if they were deists.
This Christian foundation probably influence the motto, "E Pluribus Unum." Today we move towards inclusion and diversity, which at a glance seem desirable, but in reality are bringing division and strife instead of unity. Division and strife are what Karl Marx said was necessary to bring the utopia of Communism. He also said religion was an opiate for the masses. Without a religious foundation, or God, that makes what feels good do it the mantra, we become our own god.
Which do you prefer, unity built upon common foundations or a self-built foundation?
Tony Corte, Victoria