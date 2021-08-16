Editor, the Advocate:
I have never really stopped to wonder how many residents of the Crossroads area take time to watch our local or world news. If by now anyone does not know the COVID-19 delta variant is on a rampage?
Our area not having any ICU beds available, number of cases way higher than a year ago, daily case numbers exceeding also than a year ago, and the percentage of new cases are the unvaccinated. Famous words "it doesn't take a rocket scientist" to see we are in a crisis.
For the love of God, I cannot understand why Governor Abbott and so many parents are against the wearing of masks. I, for one, am not a yay or nay on the subject. However I cannot and will not ever understand why our Governor and so many parents are willing to put their children in harm's way. I would hope to think they would put their common sense to use, if any is available.
Very simple, as a human being, would you spend $3 - $20 on a mask to protect your child, or would you rather spend $5,000 - $15,000 on your child's funeral because of your decision? This is something I would wish on no family. The variant is getting worse by the day, as a parent be sure you can live with your decision.
Please understand this is just an opinion, which everyone has a right to make. Whether it is right or wrong for anyone, it is still just an opinion.
Jose Aguillon, Victoria
