Editor, the Advocate:
The Bethlehem Maternity Home would like to thank the community for a successful raffle ticket fundraiser. The success of the raffle rounded out the first year of fundraising efforts nicely and has set a positive tone for starting out the new decade.
The Bethlehem Maternity Home is an extended ministry of the Gabriel Project of the Crossroads that needs your help to get off to a successful and meaningful start. The Gabriel Project ministers to women in crisis pregnancies by providing physical and spiritual support in Victoria and eight surrounding counties.
Unfortunately in the year 2018, 25% of the women that were ministered to were in unstable housing situations. This is why the Gabriel Project is now fundraising to open a home for these women.
Having just come out of the Christmas season, maybe it won’t be too hard to recall the stress that Mary and Joseph must have been under to find a place to bring their precious baby into the world. It’s rewarding to be able to support a mother that is expecting a child. Can you imagine how horrible it must have felt for the Inn Keeper that had to turn Mary and Joseph away because there was no more room? I invite you to be the Inn Keeper all year long and consciously make room for those that are in need of rest and a home to usher their most precious gift into the world.
If you feel strongly about the pro-life movement, I ask that you join us in our fundraising efforts of the Bethlehem Maternity Home. We are gathering up all “Inn Keepers” to join our mission of opening a home for His little ones.
Contact me, Stephanie Yeary Spears at 361-210-7191, stephanieyspears@hotmail.com or Barbara McCain at barbaramwilliams85@gmail.com to join the cause.
Stephanie Spears, Inez
