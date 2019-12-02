Editor, the Advocate:
A few thoughts about the article in Advocate on Nov. 28 on population in prisons. As a longtime volunteer, I can say one of the reasons the populations in the prison system is getting older is offenders get out of prison but are not ready for life out of prison. They go back to old habits, get arrested, then go back to prison. While out of prison, they find old friends, go back to alcohol or drugs but don’t have the money to feed their habit, break the law and go back to prison.
The volunteers have classes for the offenders, but conditions for teaching the offenders are far from ideal. Our main goal is giving the offenders a reason to change so they can go back to their wives and children and be the father, husband they need to be. If they do not change in prison, they most likely won’t change outside prison walls. We need an educational building to do a better job giving classes to help the offenders change. Everyone makes mistakes; but these offenders just made bad mistakes, they just need a second chance. For more information, go to chapelfund.org. Thanks.
Billy Stehling, Victoria
