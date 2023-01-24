Editor, the Advocate:
What is going on with banning children's books that have been around for years and have caused no harm to anyone? But we can have book in libraries about homosexual behavior. If someone needs these books, order them online.
Things that need to be banned are the sex and profanity we have on TV. Even the cartoons have gay people and children see this all the time.
There are gay couples on almost everything we watch these days. Commercials have gay couples on them; this is very misleading for our children.
Personally, I am offended and I am sure other Christians are as well. This is not the new normal as far as I am concerned.
If you read the Bible you will find that this is an abomination in God's eyes. And we wonder why things are as bad as they are today. God is angry at the way things are going.
Our nation is being judged. by the corruption in our society today. There is no regard for Christians and children. We live in a if-it-feels-good-do-it world. But that does not make it right.
Some schools are teaching 4-, 5-, 6-year-olds that they can choose their gender. God chooses our gender and he doesn't make mistakes. No wonder children and teenagers are committing suicide. They are so confused.
Children are not allowed to be counseled if they are confused about their sex. This is very wrong. Parents have the right to make decisions about their children. Everyone needs to turn to God before it's too late. As him to be your Lord and Savior. Read the Bible. Go to church. Somebody said there are just hypocrites there. I say there is always room for one more.
Jeneal Jackson, Goliad