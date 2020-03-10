Editor, the Advocate:
Congratulations to the city of Victoria and the community leaders who spurred the action for rejoining Keep Texas Beautiful. The city is a necessary partner as the statistical reporting and in-kind services are essential in meeting the KTB Mission.
This is a good time to begin with a windshield survey of litter, dilapidated structures, nuisances like overgrown lots, junk cars, graffiti. Code Enforcement and building codes play an important role in curb appeal.
Call on Keep Cuero Beautiful if they need us.
Linda Henderson, Cuero
