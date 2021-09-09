Editor, the Advocate:
I would like to congratulate Elisa Garcia from Edna on receiving recognition as an Exemplary Volunteer, a certificate and an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Coin from Mr. David Blackorby, Texas State ESGR Chair. Elisa is a volunteer in the Texas Area 11 ESGR group.
Elisa has remained dedicated to the Guard and Reserve members despite having several significant issues in her personal life. She has battled personal health, family health, economic and employment issues yet she remains dedicated to serving those men and women in the Guard and Reserve.
Espiridion “Speedy” Castillo, TX ESGR Area 11 chair, Victoria
