Editor, the Advocate:
Congratulations to the Victoria Chamber of Commerce for an outstanding 8th Annual South Texas Transportation Conference, which was held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and attended by some 200 transportation industry-connected people from across Texas. If you missed this conference, you missed one of the best professional events of the year in our region for anyone interested in transportation, economic development, commerce or related trends.
Ben Galvan and CivilCorp, the title sponsor, did an exceptional job planning and leading this event, along with a dedicated committee. Three AEP leaders presented on the transportation impacts on the Texas electrical grid; we learned about integrating fiber optic cables into pavement, and Connected Nation offered insights into the adoption and use of broadband in transportation, just to list a few of the many great sessions. The keynote address by Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp, and Gregory Winfree, Executive Director of the Texas Transportation Institute, was phenomenal. Scholarships, awards and prizes were given out, and a delicious breakfast and lunch were included.
If I do say so myself, the host location worked out very well – “UHV Northwest.” The University of Houston-Victoria has beautifully reconditioned part of the former Town Plaza Mall into a space that was perfect for this conference. There are too many people to recognize here, but, as the past chair of the Chamber Board, I am proud of our Chamber of Commerce and grateful for the hard work that our Chamber President & CEO, Jeff Lyon, and his staff invested into this event. In closing, this event would not have been possible without the generous support of a record number of sponsors. Thanks to each of them.
If you’re not a member of the Chamber, I would encourage you to join. And plan to attend the 2022 South Texas Transportation Conference.
Jesse D. Pisors, M.Ed., Vice President for Advancement and External Relations, University of Houston-Victoria, Victoria
