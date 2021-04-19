Editor, the Advocate:
Palestine Baptist Church expresses their gratitude to Elena Watts for the wonderful coverage of our pastor’s and wife’s, Rev. G.O. Wyatt and Elaine Wyatt, 26th pastoral anniversary.
We thought it was such a honor that she expressed a desire to cover the history of “that big red church on the corner of Convent and Depot Streets.” We are proud to say you did an awesome job. We felt honored. Thanks so much.
In addition we thank you for the article on the celebration of life and legacy of Deacon Harold Cade, a member of the Palestine Missionary Baptist Church. Thank you again for your kindness.
Brenda Williams, Victoria
