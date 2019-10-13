Editor, the Advocate:
For the last three years, a stagnant Congress has launched relentless attacks on each other. The presidency and the judicial system have not been unscathed as well. The entire swamp is now a full-blown fiasco. From this murky swamp, “mudslinging” is at a fever pitch. All in all, it has paralyzed Washington.
The hate and this atmosphere have caused our government to be ineffective in service and responsibility. The ongoing display of our government may cause a lasting disrespect here at home and abroad.
Our government must realize their failures and embrace what they were elected to do. The general grassroots population is losing patience. This paralysis is costing our country dearly in a backlog of unresolved issues and wasted taxpayers monies on an endless pursuit of accusations and frivolous lawsuits and scandals.
As a concerned and informed citizen, I do hereby demand of my federal government to serve its constituents. Washington, you are committing political suicide.
Donald Cook, Port Lavaca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.