Editor, the Advocate:
Most Americans are fed up with the Democrat/Socialist Party regarding their endless quest to remove President Trump from office. No president has ever been exposed to continuous vindictive hatred and political/verbal abuse more than Trump and his family.
The Democrat/Socialist Party’s hatred of Trump can be scrutinized in two basic categories. First, Trump was not a politician, and the Democrat/Socialist Party had great concerns/fears about what kind of political damage he might inflict on their party’s ideology/agendas.
Trump came from the private sector, and he was his own man without allegiances to special interest groups. Trump vowed to protect our capitalistic system of government, our American values, freedoms and unique constitution. He stated he would never allow America to become a socialist nation. Also, he vowed to clean out the “swamp” in government operations.
The second category dealing with hatred of Trump goes back to the Obama administration. Democrats and radical socialists were basically in agreement with Obama’s political ideology, and they believed Hillary Clinton was a cinch to become President.
When Trump became president, the entire spectrum of Hillary supporters reacted in a state of disbelief/panic. Many Hillary supporters who had plans to cash in financially or in other ways saw this opportunity vanish when Trump became president.
As Trump achieved great success with his domestic/foreign agenda, the Democrat/Socialist Party realized their socialist agenda could not compete; therefore, they increased the use of their radical socialist maneuver of divide and conquer to turn Americans against Trump. Radical Socialists have claimed Trump is evil, a racist, corrupt and unqualified/unfit to be President. They have used every nefarious way possible to convince Americans that Trump must be impeached.
In conclusion, the Democrat/Socialist Party is acting in an outrageous/deceitful manner in their relentless effort to impeach Trump. They have been ignoring our nation’s major problems for about three years while spending the majority of their time trying to sabotage Trump’s political agenda and impeach him. They refuse to accept the Mueller Report and several Congressional investigations, all of which found no serious issues of wrongdoing. Their hatred of Trump has created a “cloud” of uncertainty adversely affecting ongoing government functions/operations.
The Democrat/Socialist Party needs to stop their political insanity and get back to work doing their jobs as congressmen serving the best interest of our nation.
Allen J. Novosad, Edna
