Editor, the Advocate:
All my brother and sister senators that are still under the past POTUS spell will do well to undergo treatment to come out of such spell so that they can see that he is no longer relevant or has any demonstrable bearing on anything having to do with how our country should be managed. He lost the election and now he is throwing tantrums like a baby and making up lies about he was cheated. Trump loyalists should be praying for him because he will have to answer to a lot of serious charges from multiple courts and individuals. He will not escape prison time. He will fade away like all other infamous dictators.
His most famous and loyal lawyer is asking for monetary help from Trump to defray mounting lawyer fees. Trump becomes relevant by asking him what kind of bus he prefers (Greyhound or school bus) before he throws him under it. He will however, because he has been loyal, ask him what size tires he would like to have on the bus.
Back at District 27, our representative to Congress needs to get his act together because he is getting to be a big distraction to our real President’s efforts to better our country’s stability at home and abroad. All his actions have been detrimental to the betterment of our country. He has joined forces with the Senate cult and is trying hard to imitate others. He has been making trips to the Mexican border with the likes of Kevin McCarthy to dig up lies when he should be taking trips to Washington to offer his help to make a positive difference in the state of our country. He voted to pass the Republican voting restriction act. He is pushing HR-1534 to protect the right to keep and bear arms. There is nothing in writing to jeopardize that right. He is just making stuff up. He needs to let go of the Trump mirage and start representing District 27.
Frank Torres, Victoria
