Editor, the Advocate:
My purpose in writing this letter is to encourage any readers who care about the plight of abused and/or neglected children to step up to make a difference in improving their young lives, and thereby improving our community in general.
Several years ago, I was looking for a way of filling an urge to volunteer my time for something meaningful. I saw an ad to become a volunteer as Court Appointed Special Advocates/Guardian ad litem to advocate in our local courts for abused and/or neglected children. I had little experience with our civilian judicial and social welfare systems, so I wasn’t sure about what I was really getting myself into. However, becoming a CASA volunteer allowed me to help children have safer childhoods.
A CASA volunteer serves as the eyes and ears of the court in order to gather facts necessary to provide the court with well-reasoned “best interest” recommendations on behalf of children in abuse/neglect cases brought before the court.
When people learn that I’m a CASA volunteer, they congratulate me and thank me for volunteering. But the fact is CASA is in constant need of more volunteers. “YOU” definitely could do that. You will be well-trained before you receive your first case, and you will have the benefit of an assigned mentor to guide you.
The need is great. The kids are great. And the personal satisfaction you will experience in knowing you helped change the world just a little is also great.
My first case ended with a wonderful adoption of a young brother and sister. My wife and I attended the court adoption process. It was a day I will never forget. This was five years ago and we still visit these kids with their adoptive parents.
Don’t hesitate. Act. Give yourself a Father’s Day gift, a rewarding gift of helping children and families in our community. Contact Golden Crescent CASA today at gccasa@goldencrescentcasa.org or 361-573-3734 to learn more. You’ll be glad you did.
Bob Vincent, Victoria