Editor, the Advocate:
I notice in the Google News daily aggregation that there is currently in at least two states with a legislative movement toward constitutional carry.
In the United States, the term constitutional carry, also called permitless carry, unrestricted carry, or Vermont carry, refers to the legal carrying of a handgun, either openly or concealed, without a license or permit.
I will not oppose these efforts to assert the individual right to carry without a license.
But accepting that principle leads me to offer a parallel permission to be granted by the government of each and every state: Constitutional driving.
If constitutional carry is a right implicit in the mere ownership of a pistol, then by golly the mere ownership of an automobile is adequate to justify my right to drive on the streets and highways — without the bothersome requirement for a driver’s license.
William Basden, Victoria
