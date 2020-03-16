Editor, the Advocate:
The coronavirus is a serious disease no doubt. I’m here to tell all you people that if you’re meant to die, you’re gonna die and all the toilet paper in the world that you have stockpiled and hiding in a hole won’t save you. So stop the panic for crying out loud.
They say to avoid mass public gatherings and guess what you people are doing – you’re amassing at the stores! Some of us would like to continue life as normal as possible until such time as our number is up. I have further comment in regard to the populous and this idiocy, but I’ll keep it to myself because that would be edited.
Wash your hands regularly, cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze and cough (just like mommy told you, at least for some of us, airborne does get restricted when general hygiene is applied) and don’t shake hands.
Just so ya know, all the stuff you pull off the shelf has been handled by who knows how many people, so if you don’t practice the proper hygiene, guess what? Just stop!
Tim Futch, Victoria
