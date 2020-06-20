Editor, the Advocate:
So let me get this straight. The Victoria County Commissioners have the power to ax an investigation of an outside nature of themselves? Wow! What power. Not a bad deal. Millions of dollars unaccounted for, which may or may not have been used to rebuild damaged buildings. But commissioners can decide, “No you cannot look at us or our records. We didn’t do anything wrong, but, no, you can’t look/check on us.”
Kind of reminds me of Congress being able to give themselves a raise. You the people have no say; we want a raise – the ruling elite?
Don Jay Andres, Victoria
