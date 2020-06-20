Editor, the Advocate:
I am not at all surprised that the commissioners “axed” the forensic audit that would have examined the county’s management of Hurricane Harvey recovery money. They have played the taxpayers long enough. First, they drug out their own investigation for many months. After the public’s dissatisfaction and outcry with that, they finally (in March) approved a forensic audit. They then selected the “best” and most expensive firm to do the audit. If that lame action was to appease the taxpayers, it is not working. They have now decided that the forensic audit is not the best use of taxpayer dollars.
As Mr. Patillo said, “Since the very beginning, there has not been an appetite to want to show the public what was done during the Harvey repairs, and I think it’s an absolute shame.” I totally agree with Mr. Patillo.
At the next meeting, Mr. Burns wants to discuss a new proposal that has more detail and a price attached for the first phase of the forensic audit, but County Judge Ben Zeller has already said that his opinion would not change. Apparently, Zeller did not plan to listen or even consider Burn’s proposal. I think most of the commissioners and Zeller never planned to follow through with the audit anyway.
It was just a token action to put off our questions and dissatisfaction with their handling of the Hurricane Harvey funds. Do they think their stalling and their “effort” at having the audit done will cause us to forget everything?
Thank you, Commissioner Gary Burns and Mr. Patillo, for wanting to do the right thing and to manage the taxpayers’ money correctly.
Margaret Rosenquest, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.