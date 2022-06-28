Editor, the Advocate:
My husband and I lived through one of our worst nightmares on Friday, June 17.
We received a phone call from the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office stating the land we lease on Farm-to-Market Road 953 was on fire. We live in Victoria so needless to say that was a long 35 minute ride. We have cattle and barns, tractors, hay bales on the property owned by my in-laws, Hilbert and Evelyn Hahn. Once we arrived on the scene we could breath a sigh of relief due to all the volunteer fire trucks on the scene.
Special thanks go out to the following volunteer fire departments and all that answered the calls when they come in - fire departments from Cuero, Yorktown, Westhoff, Yoakum, Thomaston and Meyersville.
We thank you with all our hearts and want you to know we feel truly blessed.
We also had the A&M Forestry Firefighters there. It was a wonderful sight to see all these departments come together and fight for our property.
If you ever see a volunteer fire truck please take time to honk, wave and give them a big smile. Believe me they deserve it.
Jean Hahn, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.