Editor, the Advocate:
I’ve been following with interest the Victoria Advocate’s reporting and editorials about the rehabilitation of the Victoria Regional Airport since Hurricane Harvey. I found myself more interested in it than I normally would be in local stories, and it’s been interesting to see how the coverage of this has evolved since it began seemingly out of nowhere back in the summer.
After some research, my opinion has developed, and to borrow a saying from the cable news networks, the Victoria Advocate and Gary Burns are now and never were Ben Zeller-ers. The Advocate has never endorsed Judge Zeller for election or re-election. Gary Burns campaigned against him after endorsing the prior county judge, while the voters of the county (including the voters in Gary Burns’ precinct 3) strongly endorsed Zeller at the ballot box.
Janice Ohrt’s recent letter to the editor pointed out how headlines can be misleading. It’s interesting to see how a writer can use a word in a certain place or way, which can imply various meanings. For example, the Advocate’s use of the phrase “young county judge” could imply inexperience. The odd request by the paper for someone else to request a Texas Ranger investigation could imply wrongdoing. Stating that the internal review report was long-delayed could imply inaction. While these implications may be good for arousing some readers and selling newspapers, it’s not very helpful to those of us who just want the facts.
It’s also interesting to remember that there were no concerns about Hurricane Harvey repairs in the newspaper until after the deal was completed for the county to purchase the Advocate’s old building, which, in my opinion, was unnecessary and not needed. Today, the number of abandoned buildings at the airport has decreased considerably, just like the number of pages in the local newspaper.
Delmar Jaschke, Victoria
Editor’s note: The Victoria Advocate’s editorial board does not endorse any election candidates. Rather, we offer candidate guest columns, letters to the editor and public debates to help people make up their own minds on Election Day. Of course, we also provide news coverage of the issues, but this is separate from the opinions we provide on our Viewpoints page.
