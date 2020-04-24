Editor, the Advocate:
Americans are great. Despite rumors to the contrary, we are still bound together by more things than divide us. The current COVID-19 crisis emerged just as divisive efforts to defame and impeach our duly elected officials were fading away. The country soon transitioned from a senseless preoccupation with political viciousness to a more positive pursuit of fighting the virus.
When a danger that threatened our entire country appeared, we put away the trappings of political outrage and concentrated on the reality of survival. The common foe put partisan politics on the back burner. It united us in support of our heroes in the military, first responders and medical caregivers.
We even elevated the common citizens that produce and distribute food to hero status. We were a chaotic crowd of quarreling, complaining, squabblers. Within days we became a team of determined citizens fighting the common enemy. From medical personnel to the military, from kids to truck drivers, from store clerks to individuals on voluntary quarantine, from restaurateurs to volunteers delivering food and medicine to the infirmed, from corporations retooling to produce needed medical equipment to parents homeschooling their kids and more, the nation came together as a team.
We were doing silly things before the crisis. Remember when we were critical of the First Lady’s shoes? Remember when limiting travel from China was met with accusations of racism? Remember when significant resources were expended on the Mueller Report which resulted in nothing? Remember three years of legislative time wasted in an effort to prove things that didn’t exist? Americans have stopped all that emotional falderal and buckled down together to fight a real threat.
I have a feeling that future changes will be manifest. We are relearning things we forgot, such as the fact that we are not in control all the time. We are relearning the value of parental involvement in schooling our children. We are relearning the rewards of helping the helpless. We are relearning that teamwork and cooperation surpasses whining and complaining. The virus left us no room to grumble and criticize. The virus demanded that we become one team to survive.
In the process we have renewed our faith in first responders, our faith in the military, and yes, even our faith in God. We have found our strengths again. We have found ourselves again. (Well, most of us have.)
We are very lucky to be Americans.
Bob Coleman, Victoria
