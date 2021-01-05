Editor, the Advocate:
A recent letter to the editor suggested that government attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus prevented the United States from quickly gaining herd immunity and caused unnecessary disruptions in economic activity. The writer failed to note that had the virus been allowed to spread unchecked many hospitals would have been overwhelmed and unable to accept patients for any reason. As it is, many people have had to postpone needed medical treatment. Moreover, in the early months of 2020, doctors did not know how to properly treat the disease and the death rate would have been higher than it is today.
Something else to think about, by reducing the infection rate many people who would have sickened and perhaps died from COVID-19 may have the opportunity to receive a vaccine.
John Ferguson, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.