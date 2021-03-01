Editor, the Advocate:
Wednesday, February 24, my wife and I went to the Victoria Community Center to get our first COVID-19 shot. After reading and hearing about long waiting lines, mass confusion and chaos in other places, we didn't know what to expect.
We were pleasantly surprised to see such a well run operation. There were city, county and highway patrol officers to direct us into and out of the facility and many other personnel to direct us and inform us as to what to expect at each step of the process.
Kudos to all the people who participated in this event and a special thanks to the Victoria Health Department and the people who organized it.
Kyle and Marsha Gibson, Cuero
