Editor, the Advocate:
So it begins again, it doesn’t matter who is in office or how badly someone needs something. “Oh we’ll do the vaccine in an orderly manner.” Yeah, right! First responders first. Then we’ll do old people with medical conditions. But wait, we can’t leave out rich people. After all they’re rich. I’ve been in lock down for almost nine months and had a heart attack three months ago, did I mention I’m 75 years old and have asthma? But I guess I’m just not as important as rich people living in a luxury high-rise in Houston. Hope you don’t have to wait too long when you get to the golden gates. After all Christ said, “The first will be last and the last will be first!”
John Hanning, Inez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.