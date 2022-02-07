Editor, the Advocate:
Cuero Regional Hospital is blessed to have a strong team of volunteers who play a vital role in our hospital. We want to extend a warm thank you to the many volunteers who give their time to make the patients, staff and visitors of CRH feel welcomed.
Volunteering is a choice — a noble choice — that these exceptional community servants have made on behalf of our organization. And we’re proud to recognize our volunteers’ role in improving our patients’ care experience through their service, as well as their support in purchasing much needed equipment and supplies to provide quality care close to home.
Our volunteers give thousands of hours of their time each year, serving in leadership roles at volunteer board meetings, staffing our hospital’s Wishing Well Gift Shop and bloomingdeals Resale Shoppe, assisting with fundraisers, as well as sending snacks to support CRH and our affiliates.
Despite COVID, they have continued their tradition of going above and beyond and have been critical in helping with our vaccine drives, manning our mandatory screening entrance and decorating our hospital for Christmas. We applaud our volunteers and thank them for their service— and for their selfless dedication to our patients and our mission.
Lynn Falcone, CEO Cuero Health, Cuero
