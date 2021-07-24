Editor, the Advocate:
I’m proud to write a letter in support of Duane Crocker for City Council, District 3. He has been a great friend of mine for many years and in that capacity, I can speak candidly about the exceptional person he is.
We have served in leadership roles together in church and I’ve witnessed the steadfast morals and values he lives by. I am certain that he would use these attributes while serving our community.
In addition to his admirable character, Duane is overly qualified for the job. He has had 26 successful years of experience as a business attorney representing government entities. He understands the impact of law and knows how to interpret laws for the best outcomes. Because he has worked on both sides – business and government – he possesses the skills to make sound decisions for Victoria.
In visiting with Duane about his first venture into civil servantry, I was incredibly impressed even though I have known him for years. He has a remarkable comprehension of what needs to be done for the betterment of our city and has specific metrics for getting us there.
Duane is passionate about Victoria and has demonstrated his eagerness to devote his time, knowledge, experience, leadership and quality of character to the job.
I’m typically not one to speak up publicly but I feel strongly that Duane is the candidate that shines in this election and Victoria would benefit greatly by electing him to city council. It’s important that you vote.
Jason Elder, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.