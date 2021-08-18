Editor, the Advocate:
The column by UHV professor Mark Ward gives a benign definition to critical race theory. But is there more to CRT than defining “theory,” “critical,” and giving one-sided anecdotal evidence from a select church service? Omitted in the portrayal of CRT is the fact that it is focused on racial differences and division instead of racial unity and overcoming differences together.
The 2017 book, Critical Race Theory (3rd Ed.), by Professors Richard Delgado and Jean Stefanic, describes the CRT movement as “a collection of activists and scholars engaged in studying and transforming the relationship among race, racism, and power.… Unlike traditional civil rights discourse, which stresses incrementalism and step-by-step processes, critical race theory questions the very foundations of the liberal order, including equality theory, legal reasoning, Enlightenment rationalism, and neutral principles of constitutional law” (page 3.)
So, CRT is used to eradicate traditional ideas of equality brought to us by the historic American civil rights movement. In 1963 Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech, stating, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Myriads today see CRT taking us backwards in race relations, not forwards, as race relations are presented through the Marxist lens of ongoing class struggle.
Dr. Wyatt Walker, an African American civil rights activist and Martin Luther King’s chief of staff is one example. In a 2015 essay he co-authored, he states, “Today, too many ‘remedies’- such as Critical Race Theory, the increasingly fashionable post-Marxist/post-modernist approach that analyzes society as institutional group power structures rather than on a spiritual or on a one-on-one human level- are taking us in the wrong direction: separating even elementary school children into explicit racial groups, and emphasizing differences instead of similarities” (Steve Klinsky, “The Civil Rights Legend Who Opposed CRT” Real Clear Politics, Oct. 12, 2020.)
Yes, across America, parents attend school board meetings seeking to defend children from the indoctrination of CRT. Additionally, states are passing legislation to restrict the teaching of CRT. Not because CRT is a positive development, but because CRT stresses people’s differences and assigns categories of oppressed vs. oppressors based on skin color, rather than focusing on what people have in common and what they can and do achieve through education and working together.
Mary Ann Wenske, Moulton
