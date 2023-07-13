Editor, the Advocate:
Recently, an EF3 tornado tore through the small Panhandle city of Perryton. The twister spun its way downtown, destroying a mobile home park. In all, three people died with dozens more injured and 150 homes were damaged. As Texans woke up to this sad news, they also learned the next day that their senator was already on the scene assisting in the recovery effort.
Senator Cruz surveyed the damage with local officials, helped first responders clear debris, and handed out food and water to the ones affected the most. The citizens of Perryton see Senator Cruz’s immediate arrival to their isolated town as a sign of his commitment to all the people of Texas, especially rural Texans. Just his presence alone can bring some sort of consolation to the tornado victims. To have a senator who has over 30 million constituents visit a town of 8,000 people is a testament to Cruz’s belief that all Texans matter, not just ones in major metropolitan areas.
All Texans can count on Senator Cruz to fight for their best interests no matter if they are red or blue. Senator Cruz’s commitment to all his constituents is as strong as the heart and will of hard-working Texans. He is as tough as Texas.
John Wenske, Moulton