Editor, the Advocate:
On Oct. 26, volunteers gathered at the home of an elderly Cuero resident to do home repairs as part of Cuero Cares, a group of local leaders from Texas Rural Leadership Project in DeWitt County.
Cuero’s response and outstanding volunteer efforts made a big difference for our homeowner’s safety and well-being! Volunteers scraped loose paint, painted the entire house, rebuilt the screen porch, leveled the homeowner’s front and back steps, insulated exposed pipes, mowed, installed porch safety lights, replaced front storm door, installed a new mailbox and built new handrails.
Her needs have been addressed by a group of selfless community members. This is truly the point of Cuero Cares – to be responsible for our community and its people.
We thank all who helped to train, organize, facilitate, fund and promote this project. To our sponsors – this would not have been possible without your support: ConocoPhillips, UHV, Texas A&M Agrilife, Alamo Lumber, Cuero Pecan House, Energy Waste, JR Web Solutions, Texas Farm Bureau – Emily Montgomery, City of Cuero, City of Cuero Fire Department and Cuero Community Development Corporation.
Selena A. Milstead, Cuero Cares, Cuero
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.