Editor, the Advocate:
The Cuero Chamber of Commerce presented the World Series of Cuero Texas Hold 'Em event and Casino Night on Aug. 6 and it was a wild success.
Thanks to Cuero Lube & Tire, our presenting sponsor, and to Brandon Blain with BRB Concepts for the delicious prime rib rolls. The side dishes were sponsored by Cuero Pecan House & Café.
Thanks to our event sponsors: Exibix, Cuero Record, RNC Insurance, Crossroads Flooring & Design, Freund Funeral Home, Edward Jones - Tyler McClellan, Illene Gohmert, CPA, Ful-O-Pep, and Cuero National Bank.
We also thank our volunteers from the Turkeyfest Board of Directors and Cuero Dodge.
The fun continued with Casino Night where attendees played classic casino games, enjoyed food from Cuero Pecan House and a fantastic performance by The Justin Cooper Band.
We thank our gold sponsors, TrustTexas Bank, GBRA and Weber Motor Company; and silver sponsors, A Special Stitch, Cuero Record, Benny Boyd Partners, Cox Brothers Roofers, Ful-O-Pep, Family Eyecare of Cuero and the Ranch House Spirits & Gifts.
I thank our incredible Board of Directors and our staff member Sara Blain for their support at both events.
Angie Cuellar, Executive Director, Cuero Chamber of Commerce, Cuero Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Cuero
