Editor, the Advocate:
Thank you to Cuero area partners, including Cuero Regional Hospital, TrustTexas Bank, Parkside Family Clinic and St. Peter & Paul Church in Meyersville, that worked together to collect box fan for local residents in need, with all donations delivered to CAMAL House Food Pantry of Cuero.
The fan drive started early June and concluded on July 12, surpassing the goal of 75 fans. I especially want to thank our donors, including many Cuero Regional Hospital employees and members of the CRH board of directors. A special thank-you to our media partners for helping to spread the word on the drive and to those that shared the social media posts to encourage donations.
Working together for a common cause we can truly make a difference right here at home. I am so proud of our Cuero Health staff and our community for rallying behind this effort and supplying CAMAL House with fans to support those in need. Thank you for your support and giving spirit.
Jennifer Janssen, RN, BSN, ICU/PACU/Day Surgery, Cardiac Rehab Director at Cuero Regional Hospital, Cuero
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.