Editor, the Advocate:
I want to commend our local business community. This pandemic has shaken many to the core and created new challenges, especially for our small businesses. Yet we have met these challenges head on and, with perseverance, we are continuing to make great strides. In the midst of these uncertain times, I especially want to recognize those businesses that saw the needs of our local food pantries and responded with support to Cuero Community Foundation’s matching fund for the three DeWitt County food pantries (CAMAL House of Cuero, Yorktown Assistance Ministries (YAM) and Yoakum’s First Baptist Food Pantry).
In particular, I want to note the following businesses and organizations that contributed and were also matched by Cuero Community Foundation: St. Michael’s Church, Rep. Geanie Morrison Campaign, RNC Insurance, DeWitt County Farm Bureau, Dealers Assets Absolute, LLC, Cuero Regional Hospital Champs Employee Fund, J&LP Family Holdings, John Frels, DDS and LCRA. These local entities that stepped up to make a difference and put food on the tables for those in need here at home are to be commended.
Cuero Community Foundation is a 501©3 organization with a mission of strengthening our community. We knew the needs of our local DeWitt County food pantries would be great and we responded by creating a matching fund, matching dollar for dollar, up to $100,000. We have received over $25,000 to date that we have matched and, while delighted that we are awarding these funds each week to the food pantries, feel the need to encourage other businesses to help us reach our goal and set these amazing local food pantries up for success. The needs are great and the support is needed now.
Those wishing to mail in contributions are to mail to: Cuero Community Foundation, c/o David Kleinecke, Cuero National Bank, P.O. Box 889, Cuero, TX 77954. In order to acknowledge donations and send a tax deductible receipt, donors are asked to include a return mailing address. Cuero Community Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization and, for those that donate, we will send a tax deductible receipt. Learn more about the grant and CCF by visiting cuerocommunityfoundation.com or email info@cuerocommunityfoundation.com
I thank those individuals and businesses that have responded so quickly to the needs of our community. Let’s continue passing the torch so we can fund the full $100,000 matching gift to our food pantries.
David Kleinecke, Cuero Community Foundation Treasurer, Cuero
