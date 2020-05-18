Editor, the Advocate:
DeWitt County is one resilient county! I am so proud of our local residents stepping up in this time of pandemic to help one another. I am also very proud to serve on the board of directors for Cuero Community Foundation. We are a 501©3 established to strengthen our community. Our latest effort is our matching fund for local DeWitt County food pantries. The food pantry matching fund, established by Cuero Community Foundation, was developed to ensure families receive the food and supplies they need for their families. CCF is matching up to $100,000 in donations received from individuals and businesses, thus doubling your donation to area food pantries. The needs are enormous and critical for area food pantries. By donating to the matching fund, you can support CAMAL (Cuero Area Ministerial Alliance) House of Cuero, Yorktown Assistance Ministries and Yoakum’s First Baptist Food Pantry.
Each dollar donated purchases roughly five pounds of food! It is incredible how much good your donation can make in the lives of those in need right here at home. If you have been blessed and are able to support this matching fund, please respond immediately as the needs are critical.
Those wishing to mail in contributions are to mail to : Cuero Community Foundation, c/o David Kleinecke, Cuero National Bank, P.O. Box 889, Cuero, TX 77954. In order to acknowledge donations and send a tax deductible receipt, donors are asked to include a return mailing address.
Cuero Community Foundation is a 501©3 charitable organization and, for those that donate, we will send a tax deductible receipt.
We have been blessed with your support to date and the food pantries are receiving checks each week to immediately respond to the needs of the community. I thank you for your consideration and your continued support as you put food on the table and help feed the hungry. Learn more about the grant and CCF by visiting cuerocommunityfoundation.com or email info@cuerocommunityfoundation.com.
Debra Baros, Cuero Community Foundation Vice President, Cuero
