Editor, the Advocate:
As chair of Cuero Health’s employee activities committee CHAMPS, I want to recognize the amazing contributions of our staff for the Cuero Chamber’s Christmas Tree decorating contest and canned food drive. This provided a wonderful opportunity for staff to work together to decorate our Hallmark-themed Christmas tree while helping to cast their votes to support our tree.
The Cuero Health staff rose to the occasion when a canned food drive to support CAMAL House was introduced as part of the contest. Our wonderful IT department put forth a challenge for the staff to meet and exceed their small department’s donations (which was quite impressive) and the staff responded. Cuero Health was able to donate over 2,000 non-perishable food items to this drive. What a Christmas gift to those in need.
Cuero Health was proud to achieve first place by number of Facebook votes, ballot votes, as well as most canned goods donated. I am honored to work for an organization that is actively involved in the communities we so proudly serve.
I want to thank all the Cuero Health employees for their caring and compassion displayed by their participation in this drive.
Brenda Martin, RRT, Champs coordinator, Cuero
