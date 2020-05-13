Editor, the Advocate:
Hospital Week at Cuero Health is certainly different this year but an incredible celebration nonetheless as our staff continues to persevere and provide compassionate care to all we serve. On March 18, COVID-19 hit Cuero Regional Hospital; the pandemic became very real with our first positive test result.
Our staff was prepared and responded appropriately, as we have been trained to do. Our entire ICU was converted to a negative pressure unit so we could isolate our COVID-19 patients and preserve PPE. We responded with innovative solutions in the uncertain times, including launching tele-pulmonary services to support our local physicians, a drive-thru lab and telephone provider visits.
The pandemic brought incredibly low volumes to Cuero Health facilities. Staff were sent home because of this. Our Hospital Board’s responded and paid each employee 100% of their base pay, despite their worked hours, guaranteed through the end of May. I have witnessed our team become a stronger family during this time. Staff working to support each other across departments, doctors working to get more PPE, providers giving up vacations to ensure the hospital was covered and sharing gifts from the community across the organization.
We are blessed to have sponsors and donations that allow us to celebrate Hospital Week, albeit a bit different. Thanks to them, we have t-shirts for our Healthcare Heroes (designed by pharmacy employees Olga Jackson and Lisa Chavez) and we will have a cook out for the organization, as well as other fun activities.
A special thank you to our major sponsors: HHS, City of Cuero, Cuero Hospital Volunteers, Prosperity Bank of Cuero, Townsquare Media, Victoria Hospitalist Associates and Cuero Walmart. There are many more! We invite you to view the full list on our website and thank them for supporting Cuero Health.
While this pandemic is not over, every part of Cuero Health is ready to care for you today! We have re-opened surgeries and are pleased to announce the re-opening of Cuero Wellness Center on May 18th. I am blessed to be a part of Cuero Health and thank our team of caregivers for being healthcare heroes every day. Each day they strive to be better and care for our community despite the circumstances. I thank our community members for trusting us to care for you! Happy Hospital Week, Cuero Health Heroes. Thanks for the incredible work you do!
Lynn Falcone, CEO of Cuero Health, Cuero
