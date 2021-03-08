Editor, the Advocate:
When it comes to vaccinating over 900 people in a week, it truly takes a village. The first week of March was a monumental accomplishment in terms of vaccinations in DeWitt County thanks to a partnership between Cuero Regional Hospital and the DeWitt County Health Department.
CISD’s Cuero Intermediate School was the location for the two-day vaccination event and we are very grateful to use this facility. This was an exceptional partnership between all of our local organizations, DeWitt County Health Department, DeWitt County Emergency Management, CISD, Cuero Regional Hospital/CRH EMS, area law enforcement and volunteers to administer this large number of vaccines in a week.
We were thrilled after a long wait to receive these vaccines. Our staff has been working diligently each week on the requests to the State of Texas for the vaccines and we will continue these efforts so we can continue to provide this service to our community. We learned that we will receive another 500 vaccines the second week of March and are making plans to schedule appointments with those on our waiting list. The waiting list has proven to be challenging, with many that we call sharing that they have already received the vaccine. In response to this, we will continue to utilize this list until it is exhausted. At that time, we will move to more streamlined process to sign up for vaccine appointments online to relieve our scheduling department from hundreds of calls. We appreciate the support of our community as we work to quickly and safely administer COVID-19 vaccines. Our staff is working tirelessly to not only battle COVID-19 in our clinics and hospital, but also working long days at the vaccine clinic. Please help us in thanking them and recognizing their continued contributions toward slowing the spread and keeping our community healthy.
Lynn Falcone, CEO Cuero Health, Cuero
