Editor, the Advocate:
Cuero Health recently organized a Hurricane & Flood Preparedness Day on Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the old Cuero Intermediate School. The aim of this community wide event was to help our community be prepared for the "What if?" should another hurricane, flood or disaster strike the Crossroads area. Cuero Regional Hospital and several area partners worked together on this educational event, featuring booths, disaster preparedness materials and more.
I would like to thank Cuero Regional Hospital EMS, Cuero Regional Hospital ER, Cuero Home Health, GVEC, Texas Floodplain Management Association, American Red Cross, Texas Water Development Board, RNC Insurance, H-E-B and all those that supported this event. I’d particularly like to thank Margaret Krause, Director of Cuero Home Health, on her detailed presentation on hurricane/storm preparedness, Richard McKinney, Executive Manager of Operations of GVEC, for his presentation on GVEC’s approach to planning and The Texas Water Development Board’s presentation addressing flooding preparedness.
I appreciate those that took time to attend the event, many bringing the whole family, which was exciting to see participation of all ages in being prepared. Thank you to the booths and speakers for taking the time to share your information with attendees.
Billy Jordan, Event Organizer, Cuero Health EMS, Cuero
