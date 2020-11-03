Editor, the Advocate:
Cuero Regional Hospital’s 2020 Virtual Runway for a Cure Breast Cancer Awareness Fashion Show was held online on Oct. 20th. It was a great success, with over 1.3K viewers. The event raised over $2,500 which will stay in the community, providing mammograms to those in need. In the month of October, Cuero Regional Hospital performed 260 mammograms. This is an incredible leap forward in women taking action for their health.
Our incredible sponsors and supporters made this possible, so thank you to
H-E-B and Diamond K Services for your sponsorship and our supporters: The Victoria Advocate, Townsquare Media, The Cuero Record, GVEC, Bill and Nancy Blackwell, TrustTexas Bank, Charles and Jackie Papacek, Faye Dance Sheppard, McMahan Services, Ilene B. Gohmert, CPA, Partners Chevrolet Buick GMC, James Teleco, Inc., Dr. John and Emily Davis, Connor and Emily Montgomery, Lawrence and Linda Anzaldua, Angie Cuellar and Sondra Wineinger.
We also want to thank our Cuero boutiques: Be., Bloomingdeals Resale Shoppe, Ful-O-Pep, La Femme Boutique, Rendezvous Boutique, The Special Stitch, Primrose Cottage Boutique, and Maison Chic Bridal.
Plans are in the works for the 2021 event and we hope to have the community’s support once more as we continue to raise awareness on this critical topic and encourage women to be proactive for their health and well-being.
Emily Weatherly, marketing and development director, Cuero Regional Hospital
