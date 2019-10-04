Editor, the Advocate:
Cuero Regional Hospital presented Runway for a Cure on Oct. 1 and it was a great success, with numbers tripling year over year! Over $2,300 in proceeds will provide mammograms to those in need. To start the event, we welcomed Dr. Jennifer Gonzales to speak on early detection.
The event was proudly presented by Cuero Regional Hospital and platinum pink sponsors Faye Dance Sheppard and Diamond K Services Inc. Thank you silver sponsors: city of Cuero, KIXS 108, M. Roberts Digital/Victoria Advocate, Cuero Pecan House, Pat Plowman, Laura Pokluda, Life’s Celebrations and The UPS Store. Thanks to Mike Cantu for providing sound and lights, Margaret Baros for Mary Kay makeup, Cuero Pecan House for exceptional food, Life’s Celebrations for phenomenal stage décor and centerpieces and the Venue on Church Street.
Thanks to CRH’s Judy Krupala for serving as emcee and thank you to our boutiques: Be., Bloomingdeals, Ful-O-Pep, La Femme, Rendezvous, Special Stich, Primrose Cottage, Wishing Well Gift Shop, Maison Chic Bridal and The Emporium. Thank you models and volunteers for your support.
We hope to have the community’s support once more in October 2020. Thank you!
Emily Weatherly, CRH’s marketing and development director, Cuero
