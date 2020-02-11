Editor, the Advocate:
Bfit Cuero Wellness Center presented the Heart and Sole Heart Walk on Feb. 8 and we were thrilled with the turnout! This was the third year for the Heart Walk, and it was held at Cuero’s Gobbler Stadium for a second year.
Thanks to the event supporters: organizers Tami Brzozowski, with Bfit Cuero Wellness Center; Wanda Hays, with CISD; and the volunteers for their dedication.
Special thanks to our speakers: emcee Tami Brzozowski, Cuero Health CEO Lynn Falcone, city of Cuero Mayor Sara Post Meyer, CISD’s Wanda Hays and Parkside Family Clinic’s Dr. Cody Walthall.
Thank you to our sponsors for in-kind donations, media coverage, financial support and/or volunteer time: Cuero Wellness Center; Cuero Regional Hospital; H-E-B, city of Cuero; Cuero ISD, especially Wanda Hays and Dwayne Noack; Chick-fil-A; Cuero Chamber of Commerce; Townsquare Media; Cuero Record; Victoria Television Group; Victoria Radioworks; VC LVN students; CHS cheerleaders; Gulf Bend and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
We hope to have the community’s support at the 2021 event as our goal is to encourage everyone to be proactive with their heart health!
Emily Weatherly, Marketing and Development Director, Cuero Regional Hospital
