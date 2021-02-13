Editor, the Advocate:
Cupid’s Arrow
Cupid shoots his arrow and down goes another heart. Two hearts become one.
Your eyes glaze over, you have a hard time breathing, and you start to sweat. The love bug has bitten.
When the love bug bites, your whole world is turned upside down. You will never be the same.
There are many lovers games that can be played, and they can all be fun. When two hearts are involved, it’s a whole new ball game.
Stephen Perez, Victoria
