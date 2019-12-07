Editor, the Advocate:
After moving into a new home in June of 2016, I had Suddenlink install receivers for my three TVs. The cost was to be $7 per receiver, or $21 per month. Unfortunately, I never paid any close attention to my monthly bill – just paid it.
In July of this year, I finally took a look at my bill, and discovered that I’d been charged for four receivers per month for the past 37 months.
That was an overcharge of $259 total. I called Suddenlink to point out the error. The employee I spoke with told me that they would void the extra charge on my then-current July 2019 bill and would make sure it would not appear again.
When I asked about the 36 previous overcharges, I was told that there was nothing that could be done about them.
Certainly it was my fault that I did not read my bill and catch the overcharge. Too trusting, I guess, and I paid $252 for services I did not receive.
Since my call to Suddenlink in July, I am now paying for three receivers per month at the correct price.
I wonder – if my bank issued my monthly pension check and mistakenly added a zero or two to the end of my deposit, caught the mistake a month or two later, and demanded their money back – could I get by with just telling them, “Sorry, but there is nothing I can do about that”?
Ray Goodwin, Victoria
