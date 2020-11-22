Editor, the Advocate:
I wish to take this opportunity to offer a hearty thank you to several individuals at the Honda of Victoria dealership for taking care of my recent automobile needs. During a scheduled oil and filter change, an issue arose regarding replacement windshield wiper blades. The level of service that these individuals provided went well beyond my expectations resulting in a most pleasurable experience.
I want to recognize these individuals by name. James Cobble and Tehya Cox, Service Advisors, Mike Simpson, Lube Bay Technician, and Mike Licerio, Parts Department Counter Salesperson were all instrumental in making sure my needs were taken care of in a timely and pleasant manner. They are a credit to the dealership which I explained in a later phone call to Steve Robinson, Owner and Operations Manager of Honda of Victoria.
While the intentional misdeeds of others should be brought into clear view, it is unfortunate that good deeds often go unmentioned. Experiencing and taking to heart the good intentions of others can be one of the roads that serve to bring our country and our world closer together.
I know it made me feel closer to those individuals involved in this matter.
Thank you, once again!
Mike Laza, Victoria
